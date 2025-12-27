Harassed and assaulted in nightclub on Christmas night, two people arrested

A man was beaten and hit on the head with a brick when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a group of men allegedly teasing her inside a nightclub in Phoolbagan on Christmas night.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

“They were targeting my fiancée for a long time at the nightclub, which made her uncomfortable. When I went to the washroom, they came close to her and tried to touch her. Later, when we stepped out after partying, I saw them waiting outside. Without any provocation, they dragged me by my neck chain, and when I tried to resist, one of them hit me on the head with a brick,” said the complainant, an IT professional who requested anonymity.

His girlfriend is a university student in Calcutta.

The couple had gone to the nightclub with another couple on Thursday night and stepped out around 4.40am on Friday morning. When the men attacked, his friends tried to intervene.

The accused fled.

“I did not know them. But after the attack, we went inside to note their names. We then went to Phoolbagan police station around 5am and lodged a complaint,” the IT professional said.

Police registered cases against Pritam Yadav and Bobby Valmiki.

Senior officers of the Eastern Suburban Division said that, based on CCTV footage and eyewitness statements, the police arrested the duo later in the day.

The complainant said he and his girlfriend were “still in shock” that this could happen in a city they had always felt safe in.

“My girlfriend was not injured, but she was shocked. I am recuperating from my injuries and have acute pain in my head,” he said on Friday night.

Police have filed cases of wrongful restraint and causing grievous hurt.

Molested

A woman working at an eatery was allegedly molested and kissed by a man while returning home from Hiland Park late on Thursday night.

She raised an alarm, and some passersby caught the man, who was handed

over to Survey Park police station.

He was formally arrested based on her complaint.