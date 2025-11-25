Grooming session brings in grief: Two-and-a-half-year-old pet cat dies at salon

A two-and-a-half-year-old pet Persian cat died during a grooming session in a pet salon at Jodhpur Park on Sunday evening.

The family claimed that they have informed the police, alleging that the salon staff used a hairdryer for 20 minutes, causing the cat’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family also alleged that the salon did not have a licence.

The police said that they had yet to receive a formal complaint.

The cat, called Putki, was taken to the salon along with two others on Sunday.

“My partner and I dropped them off at the salon and went shopping. Later, when I called the salon, a staff member asked me if my pet was abnormal. We rushed back,” said Ankita Banerjee, who has recently shifted from Mumbai to Calcutta.

“When I entered the salon, I could still hear the hairdryer buzzing,” said Banerjee.

The cat allegedly died within the next few minutes.

Rohit Prasad, the salon’s owner, told Metro that the couple manhandled their staff.

Asked if they had a licence for pet grooming, Prasad said no one in Calcutta does.

According to cat lovers and experts in the field of animal breeding, cats are “hypersensitive” and sudden change in temperature affects them easily.