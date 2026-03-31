Four arrested after East Jadavpur resident attacked over bike noise complaint

Four men, including two teenagers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to kill a resident of East Jadavpur after he allegedly asked one of them to use a silencer on his motorcycle that was making a loud noise in a residential neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

According to Naren Das, 35, a resident of Jamunanagar in East Jadavpur, he and his brother-in-law, Rabi Poddar, had requested a 19-year-old boy to use a proper silencer on his motorcycle so it would not generate a disturbing sound, which the elderly and children had been complaining about.

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His house was attacked a few hours later.

According to police, the youths were allegedly carrying swords, knives, rods, bamboo sticks and a gun.

“The boy did not listen to Das and left the spot on the bike, making a loud noise on Sunday evening. Later in the night, he returned to Das’s house with a gang of men who launched an attack on Das and his brother-in-law. They brought swords, knives, rods and bamboo sticks and left the men with serious injuries,” said an officer of the East Jadavpur police station.

The group allegedly attacked Das’s house with bricks and hurled stones at his residence.

Das and his family later lodged a police complaint, which resulted in the arrest of the 19-year-old and three of his associates on Monday morning.

Kolkata Police’s joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar said they had been booked for alleged attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

The four were produced before a court and remanded in police custody later on Monday.

Another instance of violence where firearms were brandished was reported less than a week after a man was shot dead at his friend’s place in Purba Phool Bagan.

Easy access to firearms and their use with impunity, with less than a month for the Assembly elections, raises serious questions about police preparedness.

Officers of Kolkata Police said police patrols had been intensified in the area where the incident was reported.

The police said several others have been named in the FIR. A search has been launched to arrest the remaining men accused in the case, the police said.