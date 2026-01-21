For a better world: Hundreds rally for peace, oppose attacks on Christians and churches

Hundreds of people walked through the streets on Tuesday, raising their voices against attacks on Christians and churches in different parts of the country.

In the true spirit of Calcutta, the rally was not attended by Christians alone. Hindus and Muslims joined the march, stressing that the attacks were not against a single community but against humanity.

The fight is not of one community, but of every Indian, said Lorraine Banerjee, a teacher at Pratt Memorial School. “It is easy to speak on social media, but people need to come down on the streets and raise their voice. We are a minority, and minorities are being attacked. The cultural diversity that was our pride is in danger,” she said.

Banerjee said responsibility did not lie with the government alone. “When someone is wrong, others should object rather than support them just because they belong to the same community,” she said.

Called by the Bengal Christian Council, the peace rally began at St Paul’s Cathedral and concluded at the Gandhi statue off Mayo Road. It was led by Most Reverend Paritosh Canning, moderator of the Church of North India, bishop of the Calcutta Diocese, and president of the Bengal Christian Council. Participants came from different parts of the state.

The time has come to create visibility, said Reverend Kamalaksha Sardar, executive secretary of the Bengal region of the Methodist Church of India. “We are not raising slogans against anyone, but calling for love, tolerance and acceptance,” he said.

Sardar referred to an incident in Puri last month, where vendors selling Christmas-themed items were allegedly heckled by Right-wing groups and asked to vacate the temple town. “Such attacks are becoming more frequent and organised. Earlier, even when attacks occurred, they were more individualised. Now they are organised,” he said.

Florence Pereira, a teacher at La Martiniere for Girls, said Christians felt increasingly insecure. “Christians need protection. When we see attacks in other parts of the country, we feel threatened. It may be happening elsewhere now, but it can happen to us too. We are a peaceful community and do not want bloodshed or violence. Whenever we feel unsafe, we turn to the Lord in prayer,” she said.

Placards carried by participants read: “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries,” “Without them, humanity cannot survive,” and “Something must be done to save humanity! A better world is possible.”

“These are not attacks on Christians but on humankind. At such times, we must stand together and uphold humanity. That is why I am here,” said Romi Majumdar, who described herself as a Hindu by birth.

Farheen Rafique, a primary school teacher at Calcutta Diocesan St Saviour’s School, said one community must stand in support of another. “We should all support the cause of peace irrespective of our religious identities,” she said.

Rumela Sengupta said the country’s unity was under threat. “Our unity is at stake. The reason for such divisions is political,” she said.

Several participants said everyone had a role to play in restoring peace.

“The problem today is that peace is being defined differently by different people,” said Monica Mitra, vice-principal of St Thomas’ Church School, Chinsurah. “Peace now seems to rest on the obliteration of another, but how can that be peace for the other?”

Addressing the gathering, bishop Canning said the Bengal Christian Council would send a memorandum to the Prime Minister, drawing attention to the attacks on Christians and churches. “We will express our concerns... and ask why we are being hurt,” he said.