Salt Lake Stadium chaos: Messi event primary organiser Satadru’s bail challenged

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 18.02.26, 05:23 AM
Satadru Dutta

Satadru Dutta file image

Investigators probing the Salt Lake Stadium debacle during football star Lionel Messi’s visit last December appealed to the Bidhannagar court on Tuesday to cancel the bail of Satadru Dutta, the primary organiser.

The prosecution stated that if Dutta could influence the ticket refund procedure for fans at the stadium who felt cheated after failing to get even a glance of the Argentine player.

Dutta, who was arrested on December 13, the day of the event, was granted bail in January.

Bidhannagar police had earlier moved court to seek a refund for the people who had purchased tickets to the Messi show.

As many as 34,576 tickets worth around 20 crore were sold online through a reselling portal, sources said.

The court had earlier ordered a freeze on the amount in Dutta’s bank accounts.

The sale value of 34,576 tickets is 20,10,60,849, sources said. Dutta’s bank accounts contained a total of a little more than 22 crore.

The police stated that out of the 22 crore, 20.10 crore should be refunded as the proceeds from ticket sales.

The refund issue remains unresolved.

Messi In Kolkata Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism
