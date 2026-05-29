Flung off 20 feet from Nagerbazar flyover in car collision, motorcyclist dies

A motorcyclist in his 50s died after he was flung off the Nagerbazar flyover following a collision with a car on Thursday morning.

Vishal Kumar Dhelia landed around 20 feet below the flyover, police said.

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“We took him to the nearest municipal hospital in Dum Dum. Doctors said he had succumbed to injuries from the fall,” a senior officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said.

A resident of VIP Road, Dhelia was travelling towards Calcutta airport along the flyover when a metallic blue Hyundai Grand i10 Nios travelling on the opposite flank suddenly swerved and hit him, the police said.

The flyover, like many in the city, does not have a divider and some vehicles often switch flanks.

The police said a technical snag might also have forced the car out of its lane.

The accident took place around 10.50am.

“The car and the two-wheeler were both damaged. The car’s driver has been admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries,” the officer said.

Both vehicles were seized and taken to Nagerbazar police station.

Investigating officers said they had not yet found any witness to the accident. But judging by the extent of the damage to the car and the two-wheeler, they suspect both vehicles were moving at high speed.

“The driver was not drunk. He suddenly swerved. The two-wheeler could not withstand the impact of the collision at that speed,” the officer said.

Regular users of the flyover said motorists are largely responsible for staying within their respective flanks.

“Dhelia was likely heading to his tuition classes. Some of his students were among the first to reach the hospital,” a police officer said.

The police will send the car for a mechanical test to determine whether a technical snag led to the fatal accident.