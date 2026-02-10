MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire breaks out in administrative building room in Kolkata’s Alipore, no injuries

Five tenders douse blaze on fourth floor of South 24 Parganas office within an hour; cause yet to be ascertained

PTI Published 10.02.26, 01:48 PM
Representational Image File picture

A fire broke out in a vacant room of an administrative building in Alipore area of Kolkata on Tuesday, officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the flames spotted in a room on the fourth floor around 8:45 am, they said.

The building houses many departments of South 24 Parganas district administration.

The blaze was brought under control in an hour, and there was no report of any injury, a fire brigade official said.

As the office hours were yet to start, no major evacuation operation was required, he said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

