Evacuation after fire breaks out at a pub-cum-restaurant in Salt Lake’s Sector V

A fire broke out at a pub-cum-restaurant on the ground floor of Globsyn Crystals in Salt Lake’s Sector V on Friday afternoon, triggering panic and forcing the evacuation of the building.

No one was trapped, but thick smoke led to widespread alarm, police said.

Globsyn Crystals, located in EP Block, houses several offices, restaurants and pubs.

Three fire tenders were pressed into action after the blaze was reported around 4.20pm. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

“There were three employees inside the restaurant-cum-pub when the fire started. The owner ordered them to evacuate... So there was no question of anyone being trapped,” said an officer.

Hundreds rushed out of the building as thick smoke was seen spreading. “I was at my desk when I heard someone screaming fire. I just packed my bag and rushed down. I did not take the lift,” said a woman.

Fire officers said the smoke was the cause of concern. “Had there been more people inside the pub, the smoke could have been a serious hazard,” said an officer.

In several past incidents of fire, smoke has killed more people than flames. A fire in two warehouses off Anandapur on January 26 resulted in the death of at least two dozen people who were possibly killed by suffocation before the flames could reach them. The bodies have yet to be identified.