ED interrogates real estate company director in alleged land scam and investor fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned one of the directors of a real estate company as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged land procurement scam and investor fraud.

Sources in the central agency said the company came under their scanner while questioning Debasish Kumar, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Rashbehari. Kumar has faced the ED interrogators twice, and sources said he was likely to be summoned again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the central agency said the company came under their scanner while questioning Debasish Kumar, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Rashbehari. Kumar has faced the ED interrogators twice, and sources said he was likely to be summoned again.

The questioning came within a day of separate ED teams conducting search-and-seizure operations at multiple addresses linked to a Calcutta-based real estate

company.

A section of ED officials said the company — seven of whose addresses were searched on Wednesday, including in Alipore and Salt Lake and on Prince Anwar Shah Road — was allegedly involved in fabricating land titles using forged documents and then grabbing the properties.

These land parcels, the ED sources said, were allegedly commercially exploited to launch large real-estate projects.

“The trail of the alleged proceeds of crime from the land scam is under investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A web of companies and individuals appears to be involved in this scam, which runs into several hundreds of crores,” a senior ED official said.

On Thursday, one of the directors of the private company, involved in real estate activities, faced ED interrogators for several hours.

Sources said the interrogators wanted to know in detail about the functioning of the company, incorporated in September 1982 and with its head office on Chowringhee Road, and about its investments in property development.

With ED teams conducting raids and questioning several persons, including Kumar — deputy chief whip in the state Assembly and a member of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s mayoral council — ahead of the Assembly polls, the party upped the ante on Thursday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Centre for unleashing central agencies before the polls.