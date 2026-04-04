Enforcement Directorate interrogates Debasish Kumar again in alleged land scam case

Trinamool candidate from the Rashbehari Assembly constituency, Debasish Kumar, faced Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogators for the second time this week on Friday.

Kumar arrived at the ED’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake around 11.30am and left nearly five hours later.

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“I will tell my party whatever I have to say,” he told reporters while leaving.

Kumar, the deputy chief whip in the Assembly and a member of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s mayoral council, had also been questioned on Monday.

He was interrogated in connection with the central agency’s probe into an alleged scam involving land procurement for various projects and the duping of investors by luring them to invest in those projects.

Last week, separate ED teams carried out search and seizure operations at multiple locations in Calcutta, including a businessman’s house in Ballygunge and his office on Chowringhee Road.

ED officials said Kumar’s name surfaced during the probe into the businessman’s alleged involvement in the projects.

The agency had drawn an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the complaints, a bulk of which were from investors in the districts, officials said.

“Kumar was asked to bring some documents. Our officers will review them,” an ED official said.

Sources said the ED has summoned two Trinamool Congress ministers — fire and emergency services minister Sujit Basu and food and civil supplies minister Rathin Ghosh — for questioning next week.

While Bose is contesting from Bidhannagar, Ghosh is contesting from Madhyamgram.

Bose has been summoned for questioning on April 6 and Ghosh on April 8, in connection with the agency’s probe into an alleged municipal recruitment scam.