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regular-article-logo Thursday, 21 May 2026

New market horror: Teenager stabbed to death inside family grocery store

The police said the accused was allegedly upset over Deepak’s friendship with a girl from the neighbourhood

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 21.05.26, 10:52 AM
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A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death inside his family’s grocery shop in the New Market area on Wednesday morning over a dispute linked to a girl.

Police said Deepak Gupta, 17, a resident of Uma Das Lane, was attacked around 8.30am inside Gupta Store on Amiyo Hazra Lane. The accused, Shashi Tevar, 25, who runs a roadside eatery nearby, entered the shop and allegedly stabbed Deepak multiple times on the throat with a knife.

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The police detained Tevar on Wednesday night.

The police reached the spot around 9.14am after being informed about the stabbing.

By then, Deepak’s brother and a friend had taken him to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police said the accused was allegedly upset over Deepak’s friendship with a girl from the neighbourhood. Tevar allegedly lost his temper after learning that Deepak, the girl, and some friends had visited a water park on Tuesday.

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