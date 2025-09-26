Electrocution deaths: High Court seeks detailed reports from power utility CESC

The high court on Thursday suo motu sought a report from power utility CESC regarding the electrocution deaths in the city following heavy rain early on Tuesday morning.

The division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, also sought a report from the state urban development department on its drainage plans and the decision to compensate the victims’ families.

Both reports are expected to be presented before the court when the bench reconvenes on November 7 to hear the case further.

On the same day, CESC announced a compensation package of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person.

In a statement, Vineet Sikka, managing director of CESC Ltd, said: “CESC is deeply saddened with the loss of lives in our city due to the recent unprecedented natural calamity. In deference to the Honourable Chief Minister’s kind wishes, on humanitarian considerations, we have decided to provide ₹5 lacs as financial assistance to each of the bereaved families. We are one with them and we recognise the sad loss is irreparable.”

According to sources at the high court, the suo motu order was prompted after the court received an email from an advocate seeking judicial intervention. The advocate urged the court to direct the state government to provide adequate compensation to the victims’ families.

“According to the email, 10 people lost their lives due to electrocution on or after Monday midnight,” said a source in the high court.

In addition, an 11th victim drowned in a manhole in Sonarpur, on the southern outskirts of Calcutta.

The petitioner also demanded that the government provide employment to at least one member from each of the victims’ families.

On Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee blamed CESC for the electrocution deaths and said that if the company failed to offer jobs to the victims’ families, her government would step in and provide employment.

The chief minister also said the government would provide ₹2 lakh in compensation to each bereaved family.

Three public interest litigations were filed on Wednesday, seeking the court’s intervention in the matter. However, since the division bench has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, there is no need to hear those PILs separately, said a court official.