Chaotic Christmas: Man arrested for stalking and molesting woman on EM Bypass

A man who allegedly stalked, molested and tried to strangle a woman near Satyajit Ray Metro station on EM Bypass close to midnight on Christmas has been arrested.

Satyam Kumar Halder, 36, was near Baghajatin railway station passersby — alerted by the woman’s screams for help — caught him, police said.

Halder, a resident of Mograhat in South 24-Parganas, was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till January 3.

“The woman, who works at an eatery near Hiland Park, said that she was molested while she was returning from her workplace on Christmas night,” an officer said.

“The man was drunk and started following her soon after she left the eatery and began walking home.”

The woman told the police that Halder stalked her and tried to touch her.

When she resisted, the accused allegedly man dragged her to a spot where rows of hume pipes were kept stacked, the officer said.

The woman told the police that when she raised the alarm, Halder tried to shove her into a sewage drain after trying to strangle her.

“When some passersby arrived, alarmed by the woman’s cries for help, the man told them she was his friend, and they shouldn’t interfere,” the officer said. “When the woman said she didn’t know the man, Halder started running.”

The passersby and the woman chased Halder as he ran towards Baghajatin railway station, crossing a railway gate on the way.

The passersby continued to chase him and managed to catch him near the railway station. “The accused was brought to the police station and arrested after the woman lodged a formal complaint,” the officer said.