EC survey on poll booths in multi-storey residential buildings and housing societies

The Election Commission has directed all district magistrates in Bengal to identify multi-storey residential buildings and housing societies where polling stations could be set up, moving forward with the initiative despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent objections.

The poll panel’s letter, sent to the state’s chief electoral officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, on November 28, came just four days after Mamata wrote to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing concerns about establishing polling booths in private residential complexes.

“The timing makes it clear the EC intends to proceed with this initiative regardless of the chief minister’s reservations,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Most high-rises and housing societies are concentrated in Calcutta and its adjoining areas, as well as Howrah, Durgapur-Asansol and Siliguri. Apart from Siliguri, where Opposition parties have maintained a presence, these areas are considered strongholds of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

District magistrates, who also serve as district election officers, must determine whether suitable spaces exist on the ground floors of these complexes — such as community halls, common facility areas or schools. The spaces must meet Election Commission parameters, including proper condition and availability of assured minimum facilities.

The directive also covers similar exercises in slum-dwelling clusters in urban and semi-urban areas.

“Once buildings for such polling stations are identified and found suitable in all respects, rationalisation of existing polling stations catering to residents of such societies/slum dwelling clusters shall be done on the basis of an upper limit of 1,200 electors,” the Election Commission letter states.

On November 24, Mamata wrote to the chief election commissioner arguing that polling booths in private buildings could compromise fairness, violate established norms and create discriminatory distinctions between privileged residents and the general public.

The poll panel believes such booths would increase voter turnout in urban areas, sources said. A similar effort during Delhi’s Assembly election reportedly boosted voter turnout by eight to 10 per cent in the affected areas.

EC officials indicate booths could be set up in housing complexes with approximately 300 or more electors. Each location would require a no-objection certificate from the complex secretary.

“The EC wants greater participation in the election process, and that’s why this initiative was taken,” a source said.

The move is part of a nationwide effort to rationalise polling booths, with a maximum of 1,200 voters per booth to ensure a congestion-free election process. “It remains to be seen how many booths can actually be set up in Bengal’s housing complexes, as obtaining no-objection certificates could prove difficult given the ruling party has already opposed the move,” said a source.