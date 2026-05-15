Education department makes Vande Mataram mandatory during morning assembly prayers

The education department on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for students in all government and aided schools across Bengal to sing Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers, “in suppression of all previous orders and

practices”.

“It is hereby ordered that in suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory in all schools under the school education department across the state with immediate effect,” the state government’s additional chief secretary

said in an order issued on Thursday.

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In a text message sent on Tuesday to the heads of government and aided schools, the department had said that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, should be made mandatory during morning assembly prayers before the start of classes.

However, school heads said the text message did not specify whether Banglar Mati Banglar Jol, introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government in November last year in all government and aided schools across the state, could no longer be sung.

Many school heads began wondering whether students would now have to sing both songs during the morning assembly prayers, which begin at 10.40am.

The department’s order on Thursday suggested that only Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, can be sung.

Before the state song was introduced, students used to sing the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, also composed by Tagore, during the morning assembly prayers.

Sources in the department said the schools have to send a compliance report on the implementation of the order on Vande Mataram.

The Bengal education department’s decision on Vande Mataram came a week after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, to make any obstruction to the singing of the national song Vande Mataram a punishable offence.

The Centre is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram.