ED chief reviews ‘key’ cases, Navin meets agency officers in Calcutta to discuss progress

Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin held a review meeting with agency officers posted in Calcutta at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Friday and took stock of the “high-profile and sensitive” cases pending with the office, sources in the central agency said.

According to the sources, details and the status of high-profile cases — such as the coal scam, sand-mining scam, and irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools, along with irregularities in recruitment in some municipalities across Bengal — were presented to the director.

The investigating officers in these cases had prepared a status report on their respective cases and submitted it to the director through the senior officers.

Sources in the central agency said that Navin held direct meetings with the investigating officers in at least two cases to review their progress and assess the problem areas that required attention.

The matter related to the alleged obstruction faced by ED officers during a raid at the I-PAC office earlier this month was also discussed with the agency chief.

As the team of officers who were involved in the search and seizures at the house of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and his office was from Delhi, Navin was already aware of the progress of the case, the sources said.

“The discussions today were limited to the problems that the agency faced

while carrying out the search and seizures on January 8. The director told the officers that they should not be perturbed by such obstacles and assured them that the headquarters were ready to take any legal recourse if the officers faced problems on the ground level,” said an ED source.

Navin also held a meeting with the panel of lawyers of the ED, who represent the central forces in the court, to understand which cases are facing legal hassles and the reasons behind them, sources said.

“He assured the advocates to look into the cases that need intervention from his level,” an official in the ED said.

Navin, who arrived in Calcutta on Thursday and was scheduled to return on Saturday, cut short his visit and left the city on an evening flight on Friday.

Sources close to him said that, having “completed all his official tasks,” he chose to return to Delhi earlier than planned.