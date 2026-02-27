Upcycled ware at sustainable fair

How many ways can coconut shells be upcycled in? Nuttshell Handicrafts of BE Block has organised an exhibition that showcases them as planters, spice boxes, ice cream bowls, soap cases, soap dispensers and many other utility items.

“This fair was exclusively for sustainable products, and the coconut is an item that has very many uses here. Previously, I used to pick up empty shells from here and there, but now that I’m working in large quantities, I buy used ones from restaurants. I have a team of 15 artisans who work with me on this,” said Biddisha Basu, who runs Nuttshell Handicrafts.

She has also used gamchhas extensively — as curtains, cushions, and the leftover material as needle holders, pens, and buttons. “The gamchha deserves to be used extensively as it is beautiful and comfortable. The more it is washed, the softer it gets,” says Biddisha. She has turned the branches of kanchan and guava trees into hangers, gourds into lampshades and made notebooks out of the paper bags that quick commerce companies deliver supplies in.

Coconut shells cut and painted and turned into glass covers at Nuttshell Handicrafts

The fair, that is ongoing in Basu’s driveway, has been decorated beautifully with items that are also for sale. Chandeliers have been made out of upturned grass brooms, stars have been painted out of egg cartons, and on the table are drinking glass covers, made of halved coconut shells, painted with cartoons like a moustached or bespectacled man.

Former IAS Debashis Sen and dancer Sudarshan Chakravorty had come as chief guests for the fair’s inauguration on Sunday. “When I was heading Hidco, Biddisha had created some beautiful seating arrangements in Swapno Bhor senior citizens’ park out of used tyres. She also did up Zero Shop, that is dedicated to recycling,” said Sen. “These upcycled items are a great gifting idea for weddings and birthdays.”

Sudarshan asked visitors to stay rooted to nature. “My style of contemporary dance may be modern, but for the stage I always return to weavers and use natural fabrics, ropes and the like,” he said.

There was also a performance by music researcher Chandra Mukhopadhyay. The exhibition shall continue till February 28, at BE 97.

Brush with art

Surekha Art School in CK Block recently held an exhibition showcasing the best works by its students. The classroom as well as the driveway of the house were filled with paintings and sketches.

Some 180 junior students had submitted their works on chart paper, a few of whom gave more than one.

“Students, especially the younger ones, were very excited about the exhibition and to know which of their works get selected,” said founder of the school Saswati Ganguly. “Our school began in 2005, and since we have been holding the fair for seven years now, parents and students get to see the improvement every year. Sometimes the students improve gradually, but sometimes suddenly in a matter of two weeks.”

A painter shows her work to others at Surekha art school

Most of the students come to the centre to learn, but Ganguly also goes over to different blocks to teach in batches. “Some even learn online. One student who learns from Canada online, came to town for a holiday and created an oil painting for this exhibition,” said the teacher proudly.

The senior students submitted works on canvas and tougher media like charcoal, oil, and acrylic. Some, like Lakshmi Basak, Srebanti Ghosh, and Priya Mondal, started as students and now teach at the school. “I started learning from here in Class III and now teach others here. I’ve also given for exhibition a work on loneliness,” said Sabyasachi Mandal.

Subjects included sceneries to portraits. Gloria Patra, an animal lover, had painted herself with extinct and endangered animals. Rishika Mondal did an oil painting of human figures and was most excited as her father had a portrait up on the wall too. “My father (Ratan Mondal) isn’t a student here but loves art. Once I took my dad’s drawing book and showed ma'am. She was impressed and asked for a submission too."