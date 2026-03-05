EC sets up monitoring system for forces in Bengal polls

The Election Commission on Tuesday decided to put a monitoring system in place to ensure the proper utilisation of central forces deployed during the Bengal Assembly polls.

So far, the EC depended entirely on the state administration for the proper utilisation of central forces. This is the first time the EC is initiating measures to monitor the movement and actions of the forces, sources said.

The decision, sources said, was taken after Opposition parties in Bengal alleged that central forces deployed in the state were not properly utilised by the administration in past elections, allegedly to give an edge to ruling party cadres.

Also, some Opposition voices alleged that a section of the forces deployed at booths did not discharge their duties properly on polling days after being "lured" by ruling party cadres to look the other way.

"The EC has made it clear to the state police nodal officer and the nodal officer of the central forces that there will be zero tolerance for any deviation from the guidelines to conduct free and fair elections. The central forces should deliver. Everybody will be under watch this time. The EC made this clear during a meeting with the Bengal chief electoral officer, Manoj Agarwal, and the nodal officers of state police and the central forces on Tuesday morning," said a senior EC official.

According to the plan, body cameras would be installed on the uniforms of central force personnel to monitor their activities. GPS trackers would also be installed on the vehicles used by the central forces to track their movement.

"Both these initiatives will help the EC monitor the movement of the forces during any crisis. Also, body cameras on the jawans will help monitor their activities while they are on duty," said a source.

Moreover, the EC has mandated the submission of daily reports on the movement of forces on foot and on vehicles. Commanders of the forces would have to submit daily reports on the deployment and movement of forces. The DEOs would also make the forces aware of the dos and don'ts of protocol during the elections.

"It is clear that the EC is leaving no stone unturned to conduct a free and fair election in Bengal this year, as there had been complaints that a section of the central forces were compromised, allowing ruling party cadres to flex their muscle in some areas of the state. The complaints have been considered seriously by the EC," said a source.

The EC is banking on the central forces for free and fair polls in Bengal after complaints that the state police often played a "partisan role" in past polls, sources said.

The EC requested the Centre to deploy 480 companies of central forces in Bengal by March 10 even before the election dates were declared.

"It was unusual to deploy central forces in the state even before the model code of conduct was enforced. And now, the poll panel has taken unusual steps to monitor and track the movement and activity of central forces," said a source.

Sources said this also hinted at heavy deployment of central forces in the state during the polls.

"In 2021, 1,100 companies were deployed in Bengal. This year, 480 companies will be deployed by March 10, way before the declaration of poll dates. The way the EC is taking up strict measures to monitor central forces in Bengal from the start, a heavy deployment of central forces is expected during the polls," said an EC source.