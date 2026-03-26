EC orders triple checkpoints in Kolkata, police step up election surveillance across city

Police stations across Calcutta have begun setting up additional checkpoints following a recent directive from the Election Commission ahead of the elections.

The poll panel has asked Kolkata Police to triple the number of checkpoints compared to the 2024 elections. Senior officers said the EC has directed that nine specific checkpoints be set up within the jurisdiction of each Assembly constituency in the city, up from three earlier.

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“The EC wants more intensive patrolling and scanning of vehicles with the help of central forces,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Detailed instructions on the setting up and functioning of these naka checkpoints have been circulated to all police stations, with orders for immediate implementation.

The following are some of the points in the directive:





Each naka checkpoint must be set up on a busy thoroughfare with heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. A temporary structure with a clearly visible “naka checkpoint” banner must be installed.

The checkpoint must fall within the CCTV coverage of the local police station under the concerned Assembly constituency, allowing officers to monitor proceedings in real time.

Naka checkpoints will function under a static surveillance team (SST), headed by an SST magistrate, who will ensure that all checks and seizures comply with election laws and the model code of conduct.

The team will include at least four personnel from central forces, an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police and two constables.

A separate team appointed by the EC will videograph all surveillance and search operations. Unaccounted cash, arms and liquor will be the primary focus during searches.

A daily report on the checkpoints will be filed with the returning officer, the district election officer and the expenditure observer of the concerned Assembly constituency.

Senior officers said the SSTs are already operating in shifts under all police stations across Assembly constituencies. “They will start operating round the clock within a week once additional companies of central forces reach the city,” a senior officer overseeing police readiness in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency said.

Across all divisions of Kolkata Police, personnel have been briefed on the responsibilities of the SSTs to ensure the elections remain violence-free. Officers-in-charge of police stations have also been instructed to extend cooperation and logistical support to the teams.