EC directs Bengal police chiefs to step up visits, ensure fair and safe elections

All police commissioners and district police chiefs across Bengal were asked by the Election Commission on Saturday to visit all police stations in their jurisdiction on Sunday and Monday to convey the six objectives of the election body.

The objectives focus on rendering the upcoming Assembly elections free from violence, intimidation, inducement, chhappa, booth jamming, and source jamming, sources in the Election Commission said.

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Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand started his police station visit with Bhangar division on Sunday afternoon, while Bidhannagar police commissioner Murlidhar Sharma started his visits from Baguiati police station earlier in the day.

“The police commissioner directed us to strictly adhere to the EC guidelines on the elections. He told us about the six objectives of the EC and instructed us to implement them in action and spirit,” said an officer of Baguiati police

station.

According to sources, officers from the Baguiati police station have begun to visit the residences of “vulnerable voters.”

According to the sources, jawans from the central forces are accompanying these

officers.

The teams have provided the contact numbers for the local police station, the control room, and other official numbers to be contacted in case of intimidation.

The Bidhannagar police commissioner also visited several other police stations, including New Town and

Airport, on Sunday, said sources.

Naka checkings have started much earlier than in other election years, according to sources in the police.

“This time, the central forces are accompanying the local police as they perform naka checks. Previously, this duty was solely undertaken by the local police. Furthermore, this year, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras are utilised during the naka checks, with their feed being transmitted directly to the EC control room,” stated an officer from Kolkata Police.

Kolkata Police commissioner Nand visited several police stations, including Hare Street police station.

An officer of the city police said that emphasis was being laid upon holding a “zero violence” election where voters would not be under any kind of influence or inducement in the form of cash, liquor or narcotics.

“To ensure this we have been asked to increase vigilance on the possible sources of illegal inducements,” said a senior officer of Kolkata

Police.

Sources said the police chiefs were told by the ECI that all electors should be able to cast their votes without any fear.

Senior officers, including additional commissioner-I, DP Singh, and joint commissioner (crime), Rupesh Kumar, also accompanied Nand during his police station visits.