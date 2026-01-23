MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 January 2026

Eastern India chefs mark EICA anniversary with live cooking and regional flavours

Culinary forum brings together chefs from across the region to promote eastern food heritage with demonstrations medals milestones and traditional Assamese pitha recipes

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 23.01.26, 05:51 AM
Chef Divya Saraf’s cake being cut to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern India Culinary Association at Udayachal.

Chef Divya Saraf's cake being cut to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern India Culinary Association at Udayachal.

Chefs from across eastern India, who have gathered under the umbrella of Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA), marked the first anniversary of their forum at an event at Udayachal Tourist Lodge.

“We call ourselves the Culinary Kaizens,” Abhiru Biswas, president of EICA, said with a smile. “Our mother body is the Indian Federation of Culinary Association. We were founded in 2024 and have 200 life members across 14 eastern states and a union territory,” added Chef Ishaan Sarkar, an executive committee member.

The chief guest on the occasion was Nandini Chakraborty, who was then the home and tourism secretary.

Raja Sadhukhan, principal of the Institute of Hotel Management, which is the EICA’s administrative partner, was felicitated. Sagar Daryani, founder of Wow! Momo, was made an honorary member of EICA.

Five chefs — Divya Saraf (anniversary cake decoration), Uttam Gomes (Andlo Indian cuisine), Sivam Dixit (Varanasi cuisine) Clive (Meghalaya cuisine) and Ujjal Boruah (Assamese cuisine) — gave cooking demonstrations in their respective fields of specialisation.

“We want the east’s food culture to spread to other parts of the country. We have taken our food to the South India Culinary Association’s Culinary Olympiad and won 11 medals by showcasing Bengali, Odiya, Bihari, Jharkhandi, Naga, Sikkimese, Assamese and Meghalaya cuisine,” said Biswas, a consultant chocolatier.

Saraf’s cake was cut to commemorate the first anniversary of EICA. Cake-mixing also took place.

Chef Ujjal Boruah demonstrated cooking pithas at the event.

Assamese pithas are more than just traditional sweets—they are expressions of warmth, hospitality, and seasonal celebration. Among them, Ghila Pitha (also referred to as Tel Pitha), Anguli Pitha, and Kholasapori Pitha stand out for their simplicity and deep cultural roots. Prepared mainly from rice and jaggery, these pithas reflect the ingenuity of Assamese kitchens, where humble ingredients are transformed into delicacies with distinct textures and flavours. Often made during festivals like Magh Bihu or for special family occasions, these pitha recipes carry the taste of home, tradition, and shared joy across generations.

GHILA PITHA

Ingredient

Sticky rice flour - 120g
Turmeric powder - ¼tsp
Salt - ¼tsp
Water - 100ml
Oil - 100ml

Method

Mix the rice flour, turmeric and salt well for the dough.
Add water to the mixture and mix well to form the dough.
Add more water if required.Keep the dough aside for 10 minutes.
Heat oil in a deep kadai.
Make small balls of dough and flatten them with your hands.
Place the dough balls delicately in the hot oil. Fry till golden brown.
Fry in batches.
After frying place on a paper napkin to absorb the extra oil.

ANGULI PITHA

Ingredient

Rice flour - 120g
Salt - 1 pinch salt
Water - 120ml
Milk - 500ml
Grated coconut - 3 tbsp
Jaggery - 3tbsp
Cardamom powder - ½ tsp
Almonds for garnishing

Method

Heat the water until hot (not boiling). Add this hot water gradually to the rice flour with a pinch of salt, mixing until it forms a soft, smooth dough.
Pinch off small pieces of dough and shape each into finger-sized logs or cylinders by rolling them between your palms.
Bring milk to a gentle boil in a deep pan. Drop in the shaped dough pieces carefully.

Let the pithas cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring gently to avoid sticking.
Add the grated coconut (or coconut powder) and jaggery to the pan, along with cardamom powder. Continue simmering until the milk thickens and flavours combine well.
Once the mixture reaches your desired consistency, garnish with chopped almonds. Serve this aromatic pitha warm, perfect for a festive or tea-time treat.

KHOLASAPORI PITHA

Ingredient

Rice flour - 120g
Salt - As per taste
Water- 150ml
oil - 2 tsp

Method

Mix the rice powder, salt, and water together in a bowl until you get a smooth, lump-free batter.
Start by heating a pan. Spread oil, then add two measuring spoons’ worth of batter and spread evenly.
When one side is cooked, flip it over to finish cooking.

