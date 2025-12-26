Debi Ghat to open in January as second Salt Lake VIP Road bridge nears completion

The refurbished Debi Ghat in Dakshindari is expected be inaugurated in the first week of January while work on the second bailey bridge connecting Salt Lake to VIP Road will be over early next month. The announcement was made by minister and local MLA Sujit Bose at the inauguration of Poush Parbon O Christmas Utsab in the service lane of VIP Road in Sreebhumi.

“I have sought time from the chief minister for the inauguration,” he said. He had also allotted money from his local area development fund to build five gates at the entrance to every neighbourhood along VIP Road. “Sreebhumi has already got one. Golaghata will get one. The Lake Town gate will be ready by January 26. Gates at Bangur Avenue and Dum Dum Park are ready and work on the illumination is under way. Funds have been sanctioned for a gate in Kalindi as well,” he said.

Santa Claus comes in a carriage at Sreebhumi on Wednesday

Bose also defended the Lionel Messi statue, claiming requisite permission had been sought. The high court has sought a clarification on whether the government had permitted the use of public land for the statue if it had been installed by Bose in his personal capacity as Sreebhumi Sporting Club president.

Father Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, artist Subrata Gangopadhyay and Pollution Control Board chairman Kalyan Rudra were present on stage.

The high point of the opening was a procession with Santa Claus in a carriage, cartoon characters on stilts and a float with snowmen.

Food stalls are selling biryani to momo along the 2.5km stretch till January 1 while there are musical performances every evening.