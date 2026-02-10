Day of unlimited joy for 900 underprivileged children at St Xavier’s College fair

When hundreds of children from the margins who struggle for daily bread visited a college in the heart of the city for a day-long fair, the occasion highlighted not just fun and merriment but also a sense of empathy and inclusiveness.

On Sunday, St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) on Park Street hosted 900 underprivileged children on its campus, upholding the institute’s commitment to support such children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children hopped from one stall to another, enjoying the games and dabbling with colours in the art corner. Some were in awe of the campus, while some expressed their aspiration to enter the college campus not as visitors but as students.

The college had also invited children with special needs.

“Our goal is to make sure every child here feels seen and valued. True empowerment starts when we provide a space where a child’s background doesn’t limit their dreams,” said Father Dominic Savio, principal, St Xavier’s College.

“We are happy that you all have come here. Your dadas and didis have been working for the last two to three months. When you grow up, you must come here to study,” Father Savio told the children.

Organised by the Department of Social Work & NSS, with the support of St Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association, the theme of this year’s Shishu Mela was “Viksit Bachpan: Empowering the Future”.

Participants were children from 21 NGOs, villages adopted by the college and from Kolkata Municipal Corporation-run schools.

The programme was conducted by 300 student volunteers from 19 different departments of the college.

Father Anthony T. Rod-rick, director of Seva Kendra, Calcutta, told the student volunteers that social responsibility isn’t just a project, but it’s a lifestyle of empathy.