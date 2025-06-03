Covid's JN.1 variant claims first life in Kolkata, total cases in Bengal rise to 372

The JN.1 variant of the novel Coronavirus claimed its first victim in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Union health ministry’s dashboard on Covid-19 states, a 43-year old female died with acute coronary syndrome, septic shock and acute kidney injury.

The patient in Kolkata was admitted to a private hospital.

Since Monday, Bengal has recorded 41 new cases taking the total cases to 372 in the state.

The latest strain of the virus has claimed the lives of one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and two in Maharashtra since Monday.

The JN.1 variant is a new strain of the Omicron variant and spreads easily. The JN.1 variant carries an additional mutation in its spike protein, the part of the virus that allows it to attach to and enter human cells. The researchers are not yet certain whether it is transmitted faster or causes symptoms different from the previous variants including Omicron.

The symptoms of the JN.1 variant are mild fever, which lasts for a short time, mostly dry cough, sore throat, runny or congested nose, headache, fatigue and in some cases body ache.

The state health department is yet to issue any advisory on the latest strain. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to put up banners across the city for the residents to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, frequent washing of hands and social distance. The KMC’s health department workers will be visiting the households enquiring about people with similar symptoms and comorbidities if any. Those with influenza-like symptoms and severe acute respiratory infections could be isolated.

Doctors in the city hospitals maintain, those with comorbidities are at risk, like in the previous strains. They also recommend booster vaccination especially for the high risk groups.

India has administered over 2.2 billion Covid-19 vaccines, but the coverage of booster doses has been scattered.

Nationally, active cases as of Tuesday morning are 4,026.