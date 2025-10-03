Classes on in some government colleges during vacation for students before first-semester exam

Some government and government-aided colleges have decided to hold classes during the Puja break for students who will write their first-semester examinations in January.

On September 26, the higher education department instructed colleges to independently fill vacant undergraduate seats by the first week of November, following the conclusion of the centralised online admission process on October 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means many of the students who will write their first undergraduate examination in January will be admitted until November 7. The independent counselling will start on October 10.

Jadavpur University will allow teachers to hold online classes in addition to physical classes to prepare BTech students who will be admitted from October 13 to 15 through independent counselling.

JU will conduct its own counselling to fill 151 out of the 1,308 seats that remain vacant following the centralised counselling carried out by the state JEE board.

The principal of Lady Brabourne College, Siuli Sarkar, said they would hold classes from October 8.

Government colleges will open on November 6 after the Puja vacation.

“But we will start holding classes, online and offline, from October 8. The exercise will continue till November 5. There is a need to prepare students taking late admission,” Sarkar told Metro.

Students who have been participating in physical classes since August 29 are also permitted to attend classes during the Puja vacation.

“The admission season started late for them as well. So they can attend classes, too,” Sarkar said.

This year, the admission process for government and aided colleges commenced after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order barring the implementation of new OBC reservation rules on August 22.

The education department asked the government and aided colleges that come under the ambit of the centralised admission portal to start admitting students on their own, as only 2.71 lakh out of 9.47 lakh seats had been filled through the centralised portal.

“Classes will resume on October 8 after the Puja vacation. The teachers can hold online classes over and above physical classes for those who will get admitted later,” said JU’s dean of engineering and technology, Partha Pratim Biswas.