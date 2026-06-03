CID seeks permission from Sealdah court for writing samples of three legislators in forged signature probe

A state CID team probing allegations of forged signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs on a party document moved the Sealdah court on Tuesday seeking permission to collect handwriting samples of three legislators.

The court allowed the plea.

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Sources said the CID had been permitted to collect handwriting samples from MLAs Baharul Islam, Subhasish Das and Arup Roy.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday why the CID had sought samples specifically from the three legislators, sources said.

The names of the three MLAs were among those allegedly written in block letters in a party resolution book that has come under scrutiny over the past two days amid allegations that signatures were forged.

The CID is investigating allegations that signatures of Trinamool MLAs were forged on an official document submitted to the Assembly nominating Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the state’s leader of the Opposition.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the probe was based on complaints lodged at Hare Street police station by Trinamool MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha alleging forged signatures. The CID later took over the investigation.

Over the past few days, CID teams have visited several

Trinamool MLAs to verify their signatures against those on the document under scrutiny.

CID sources said sleuths would collect the handwriting samples of the three MLAs as part of the investigation.

The CID has also summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the probe. Abhishek sought time, citing health issues.

The agency has examined Chowringhee MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay and approached Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh in connection with the case.