Traffic police officer arrests man trying to escape with 2kg stolen silver in a car

A traffic police officer arrested a man on Wednesday evening as he allegedly attempted to escape with 2kg of stolen silver.

The accused has been identified as Joyjit Dey.

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He has several criminal cases pending against him, police said.

According to officers, Dey allegedly assaulted a jewellery shop owner on Vivekananda Road before fleeing in a car.

The police spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly along Beadon Street, where it allegedly jumped a signal and crashed into another vehicle.

Traffic personnel chased and intercepted the car near Bagbazar, recovering the allegedly stolen jewellery from Dey’s possession, the police said.