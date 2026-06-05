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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Traffic police officer arrests man trying to escape with 2kg stolen silver in a car

The accused has been identified as Joyjit Dey. He has several criminal cases pending against him, police said

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.06.26, 05:34 AM
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A traffic police officer arrested a man on Wednesday evening as he allegedly attempted to escape with 2kg of stolen silver.

The accused has been identified as Joyjit Dey.

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He has several criminal cases pending against him, police said.

According to officers, Dey allegedly assaulted a jewellery shop owner on Vivekananda Road before fleeing in a car.

The police spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly along Beadon Street, where it allegedly jumped a signal and crashed into another vehicle.

Traffic personnel chased and intercepted the car near Bagbazar, recovering the allegedly stolen jewellery from Dey’s possession, the police said.

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Traffic Police Jewellery Theft Silver Jewellery Shop NORTH KOLKATA
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