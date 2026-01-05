Chill keeps usual January crowds away, Calcutta chooses warmth over winter hotspots

An unusually cold day kept many people from outdoor activities on the first Sunday of 2026. Result — the city’s popular winter spots were crowded but not as packed as on a typical January Sunday.

Many avoided staying outdoors, especially when it came to children and the elderly. Though some made the most of the chill.

Crowd at Nandan

Eco Park

Around 2.45pm, Eco Park in New Town was crowded. The lawns were occupied early, and queues formed at boating counters, but the multitudes were absent. The service lanes leading to the sprawling park were busy but not choked like it happens every year during a winter holiday.

Minakshi Dutta Chaudhury, 60, who visited Eco Park with family members from Bally in Howrah, said the difference was noticeable. “We come here every year. This time, the crowd is smaller. It could be because of the weather,” she said.

Soumali Das, 40, from Behala, said her family decided to venture out as schools reopen on Monday. “The weather is not ideal for children, but free open spaces in Calcutta are shrinking, and this is one of the few places where they can play freely,” she said.

Alipore zoo

At the Alipore zoo, people made a beeline in front of enclosures of elephants, giraffes and tigers. By afternoon, families spread out across the lawns for picnics.

“Coming to the zoo is a part of the annual calendar,” said Riya Saha, 24, part of an all-girl gang of five.

The Met office recorded a maximum temperature of 19.2° Celsius in Calcutta on Sunday. The sun was out but not bright. People could not take their winter clothes off even in the afternoon. Children were wrapped in woollens from head to toe. The moment a child tried taking off his or her cap or earmuffs, pat came a rebuke from a guardian.

A zoo official put the count at around 61,500, higher than the New Year crowd — January 1 was also very cold — but still short of the usual holiday crowd in January.

“The weather has definitely lowered the footfall. It is cold and windy. Staying out in the open is a challenge,” said a zoo official.

Victoria Memorial

Around 1pm, queues at the Victoria Memorial were seen at the ticket counters, but the rush at the entry gates was missing.

Visitors trickled in through the afternoon, with groups of friends and families seen walking along the pathways and spending time outdoors.

“The year round, we sweat like animals. This chill is precious because it lasts only a month or two. Why waste it? You can wear the best warm clothes and get going,” said Trina Das, who works in the CSR wing of a multinational company.

Das had come with two friends from college. “We are headed for a meal in Park Street next,” said the Garia resident.

Cinema halls and restaurants did brisk business.

The Nandan and Rabindra Sadan compound was busy. Many visitors were seen exiting the movie halls.

Sutopa Das, 40, who came from Singur with her seven-year-old daughter to watch Prajapati 2, said: “It’s more comfortable to stay indoors as the weather is not favourable for children.”