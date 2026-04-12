Central forces disrupt first summative exam in schools scheduled between April 1 and 10

The first summative exam in government and aided schools, scheduled between April 1 and 10, could not be conducted due to the presence of central forces on school premises.

In some schools, teaching staff were requisitioned for election duty. As a result, the fate of these exams has become uncertain.

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Many schools are holding exams without any invigilation because the staff have been asked to attend poll-related training.

The teacher-in-charge of Park Institution in north Calcutta said they could not hold the tests as all classrooms had been taken over by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

"We have to hold the exams after May 4, the day of counting. However, we do not know whether the rooms will be vacated by the CAPF even after May 4," said Basab Mukhopahdyay, the teacher in charge.

The elections in Bengal will take place on April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

The headmistress of a girls' school in Garden Reach said all 22 teaching and non-teaching staff, including the head of the institution, have been asked to attend training for the elections.

"The tests are being held without any invigilation, as all have been asked to attend training. In previous instances, the head of the institution was spared from election assignments following a prayer. But this time, I have not been exempted despite prayers," said Reshmi Basu Chaudhuri, the headmistress of Garden Reach Nut Behari Das Girls High School.

The headmistress of Diamond Harbour Girls' High School said they could not draw the exam routine because the central forces have occupied the classrooms.

"From late March to April 4, our school was requisitioned for the training of presiding officers. Then the central forces entered on April 6. We have informed students that it is not possible to hold the exams now," said headmistress Manasi Mandal.

"The exams can only be held after the central forces vacate the school," she added.

The state secondary education board had asked the schools to hold the first summative exams from April 1 to 10.

Students are assessed through a combination of summative and formative exams.

The headmistress of Diamond Harbour Girls' School said they needed at least two weeks to complete the summative exams, given their large student strength. "But that is not possible now."