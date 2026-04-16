CBSE Class X results out early due to second board exam system; many score above 95%

CBSE Class X results were announced on Wednesday evening, taking students and schools by surprise, as it was a holiday in the city.

Several principals said the results were declared at least two weeks earlier than

usual to facilitate the second Class X board exam, introduced this year and scheduled for May.

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The early announcement of the results will help students decide whether to appear for the second board exam, they said.

In Class X, many students across schools scored above 95%. At South Point High School, 188 of 732 students scored above 95%, while 222 out of 467 scored above 95% at DPS Ruby Park and 38 out of 138 students at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

At BDM International, 115 candidates out of 599 scored above 95% and at Mahadevi Birla World Academy, 45 out of 227 secured above 95%.

“Students who have enlisted for the second round might withdraw their names after seeing their results, as they may have scored better than anticipated. Similarly, some students may choose to add their names and appear for the second board exam,” said Jaidev Ghosh, principal, South Point High School.

The second board exam is intended to provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects from the first exam, which concluded on March 10.

Only those who have appeared for and passed the first board exam will be eligible for the second.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), through a circular sent last month, had asked schools to submit an initial list of candidates willing to appear for the second exam.

Several schools had floated internal links or forms to find out students’ willingness to write the second board.

On Wednesday, most schools struggled to access the results until the evening and relied on individual students to inform them.

It was only around 6.30pm that most schools received the consolidated school results, several principals said.

The result was announced around 4pm.

“We had received information two days back about how students can access the results from Digilocker. We anticipated results would be published soon, but there was no definite information about them being published on Wednesday,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal, BDM International.

In some schools, teachers reported for duty around 5pm, while in many others, they sat at their laptops at home.

“It usually takes around two hours to get the consolidated result sheet of the school. We have to give time to teachers to do the subject-wise analysis,” said Meena Kak, director, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

The on-screen marking of CBSE Class XII exams is currently underway, several principals said.