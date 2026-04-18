Mahua and Feni enter UK market with new push for Indian heritage spirits

Indian heritage spirits Mahua and Feni have entered the UK market this week, marking a wider push to take indigenous alcoholic traditions beyond India.

The launch comes through Maharaja Drinks, which focuses on bringing Indian craft beverages to Britain. Its new range includes three types of Feni from Goa and a Mahua spirit, introducing these drinks to a broader international audience.

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“India is home to an extraordinary range of heritage spirits, each rooted in centuries of craftsmanship and storytelling," said Annabel Jamieson, CEO of Maharaja Drinks.

“Today, there’s a growing appetite among consumers and bartenders to explore these authentic native flavours. That’s why the time feels right to introduce four exceptional expressions to the UK for the first time," she said.

The lineup features Cashew Feni and Coconut Feni from Goenchi Feni, a spiced Feni called OURO De Goa from Goa Heritage Distillery, and a Mahua spirit from Desmondji Mahua.

Feni, produced mainly in Goa, is distilled from either cashew apple or coconut palm sap. Goenchi Feni, founded by siblings Yash and Tulika Sawardekar, uses copper pot stills and small-batch production, working with a single natural ingredient.

“Feni carries a long and proud heritage from Goa, passed down through generations as a true expression of our land and culture," said Goenchi Feni co-founder Yash Sawardekar.

“Despite this richness, it has often been overlooked on the global stage. By opening international markets like the UK, we aim to change that and reintroduce Feni as a spirit worthy of recognition," he said.

OURO De Goa comes from Goa Heritage Distillery, a third-generation family business run by Ashok Malkarnekar. The distillery operates from a farm with a range of crops including ginger, turmeric and cashew, and produces a spiced cashew Feni aimed at seasonal consumption.

“The UK market has a significant Indian diaspora which already has a liking for Cashew Feni. We feel Maharaja Drinks with their focused approach are an ideal partner to make our Feni available to the Indian diaspora in the UK as well as to introduce it to new audiences,” said Malkarnekar.

“We would particularly expect the diaspora to become proud brand ambassadors of their very own heritage spirits like Feni,” he said.

Mahua, long associated with tribal communities in central India, is also part of the launch. Desmondji Mahua is produced by collecting flowers of the Mahua tree, followed by drying, fermentation and distillation in pot stills.

"Mahua is a national treasure of India that has been hidden in plain sight. It has an exquisite taste and is the world's only flower-based spirit," said Desmond Nazareth, founder of Desmondji Mahua.

“For hundreds of years, tens of millions of indigenous Indians in the Central Indian forest belt have made versions of Mahua. Mahua was pushed into the shadows for mercenary and puritanical reasons. The movement to free Mahua from its chains has begun and I hope Mahua will be anointed as the national heritage spirit of India," he said.

Maharaja Drinks said the launch is part of the expansion of its Exotica range in the UK. The range also includes Davana Vermouth, made with 21 botanicals, and Quro, a liqueur made from a mix of 36 indigenous ingredients.

The company, founded by Ipe and Adam Jacob, started as an online retailer around two years ago. It offers Indian wines, beers and spirits in the UK, along with coffees and teas.

“Feni remains a rare and distinctive presence here, and Mahua is an exciting new discovery, a vibrant, characterful spirit just beginning to make its mark,” Jamieson said.