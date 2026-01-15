MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CBI conducts searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with bank fraud case

The searches were conducted at the residence of a businessman in the New Alipore area and at locations in New Town, among other places

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.01.26, 01:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

CBI officers on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kolkata as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged bank fraud, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the residence of a businessman in the New Alipore area and at locations in New Town, among other places.

Five teams of the agency were involved in the operation. According to officials, the action was based on specific inputs linked to the case.

“The coordinated operation aims to gather documentary evidence and other materials relevant to the investigation,” an officer said. “The primary objective is to trace the flow and end-use of the funds allegedly involved in the financial fraud,” he said.

Central forces personnel accompanied the CBI teams to prevent any disruption during the searches, the officer added. The operation, officials said, is part of the agency’s effort to piece together financial trails connected to the alleged fraud.

CBI New Alipore
