MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

Called ‘Bangladeshi Rohingya’, group of students physically and verbally assaulted

The incident occurred in central Calcutta, amid a nationwide rise in reports of Bengali-speaking individuals being harassed and branded as Bangladeshi nationals

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 22.08.25, 09:36 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A group of students staying at Carmichael Hall in Sealdah, a hostel for Calcutta University students, were allegedly beaten and called “Bangladeshi Rohingya” after walking out of a mobile accessory shop on Wednesday night without making a purchase.

The incident occurred in central Calcutta, amid a nationwide rise in reports of Bengali-speaking individuals being harassed and branded as Bangladeshi nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by one of the students, police have arrested Dipak Kumar Shaw, 29, and Imtiaz Ali, 35, both employees of the mobile accessory shop.

Tarik Ali, the complainant and a master’s student, said he and other students visited the store in Sealdah’s Sisir Market.

“We were not satisfied with the quality of the products. As we were leaving, a garment shopkeeper from the opposite side hurled communal slurs, calling us Bangladeshi Rohingyas and thieves,” Ali said.

The students confronted him, leading to a physical altercation. Ali alleged that shopkeepers ganged up and assaulted his friends with rods and hockey sticks.

The police arrived and rescued the students. “Some students were beaten. Some shopkeepers were also injured. Only the students have filed a complaint, based on which we arrested two men,” said an officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Physical Abuse Assault Communal Hatred Calcutta University Bangladeshis Rohingyas
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

House of cards that rules us: SIR, 'unconstitutional' bills widen chasm

Barring two days of discussion each in the two Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the session that had started off with disruptions and adjournments ended on the same bilious note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT