Calcuttans in confusion with SIR exercise: Form-filling errors spark voter panic

Many voters in the city have made mistakes while filling out their enumeration forms for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of Bengal’s electoral rolls, and are unsure whom to approach for guidance. Others have yet to start filling out their forms, fearing errors.

According to voters, the confusion is mainly about which columns to fill, whose name to enter as relative, and the correct size of the photograph to attach. In many areas, booth-level officers (BLOs) have been unavailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confusing form

Several voters told Metro that they relied on people who are not BLOs for assistance. Many said they used whiteners to correct mistakes on the forms but were unsure whether this was acceptable.

In Kasba on Saturday morning, a large crowd had gathered at a location where booth-level agents (BLAs) — political appointees assisting BLOs — were helping residents fill out forms.

“Many had made wrong entries and then erased them with whiteners. Others are requesting us to fill up the forms,” said one BLA. “We saw panic among people when they had not got the forms and were worried about losing their citizenship. Now, the panic is whether their names would be deleted from the voters’ list if the form is not filled properly.”

According to the BLA, the most common mistake was filling the wrong columns. “Those whose names are not on the 2002 list are filling the columns meant for voters on the list,” he explained.

One senior state government official shared his experience of struggling with the form for the past 10 days. “If my name is not on the 2002 list, I have to fill out the column on the right, which asks for the name of a relative on the list. If my parents are also not on the list, then who qualifies as a relative?” he said.

The official said that the photograph section caused additional confusion. “The space is too small. If I get a photo clicked to fit, it may not reproduce well. A normal passport-size photo doesn’t fit the box, and I’m unsure if it will be accepted. It is a poorly formatted form that lacks clarity,” he said.

In Jodhpur Park, an elderly woman had her form filled by a neighbour. “The neighbour made a mistake, then used whitener to correct it. My mother is worried whether her form will be cancelled. There is also confusion about the photograph size,” said her son.

Several BLOs said that many voters asked them to return on another day after posing a series of questions about how to fill out the forms. Some voters filled out photocopies and showed them to the BLOs, promising to complete the actual forms only after the BLOs had vetted the copies.

“The collection of forms is likely to take many more days than the distribution,” said a BLO in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency. “I went with a target to collect forms, but most people were still asking questions.”

Some voters cited difficulties in getting photographs due to long queues at studios. Others requested BLOs to fill the forms themselves. “If we start filling everyone’s forms, we cannot complete the process. We guide them, but we cannot fill forms for entire families,” said a BLO in the Jadavpur Assembly constituency.

Even those who have filled out forms have often left several columns blank, completing them only when the BLO visits to collect the forms. Doubts multiply in housing complexes where more than one BLO is assigned.

Multiple BLOs

Each BLO, appointed by the Election Commission of India, handles one “part,” the lowest division of an Assembly constituency. Several parts form a ward, and several wards make up an Assembly constituency.

“The residents of our apartments belong to three parts of the Kasba Assembly constituency. Three BLOs have visited, but much of what they said does not match. It becomes confusing when I talk to neighbours from different parts,” said a resident.

He added that BLOs gave differing advice on whether to write the correct spelling of a voter’s name or the spelling on the existing voter list. “One BLO said write the correct spelling, another said write the spelling on the voter list. There is also confusion about whether the photo should have a white background,” he said.

No template

The absence of an official EC template showing a correctly filled form has worsened confusion. Social media suggestions abound, but voters are unsure of their authenticity.

A BLO in the Chowringhee Assembly constituency said frequent changes in instructions were delaying the process. “Initially, we were told only those whose pre-printed photo did not match their current appearance needed a new photo. Now, everyone has to provide a new photo,” the BLO said.

Despite having all required documents, some voters remain anxious about whether they will need to attend a hearing. “Will those not on the 2002 list have to appear before the EC?” asked a woman in Jadavpur.

During collection, BLOs provide voters with a received copy as proof. Of the two enumeration forms distributed to each voter, one is returned by the BLO as a receipt.