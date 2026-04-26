Colleges affiliated to Calcutta University to serve as home centers for pass paper examinations

Undergraduate students of colleges affiliated to Calcutta University will now write their minor (pass) paper examinations at their own institutions, the university announced on Friday.

An undergraduate student pursuing a major (honours) paper is also required to study minor papers.

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Earlier, students had to travel to other colleges to write their minor papers, which were then sent to the university and subsequently redistributed to another college for evaluation.

The extended duration of the semester, caused by away-centre examinations for minor papers, used to cut into teaching days and delay the publication of results, Calcutta University vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said.

Now students will write the minor papers at their own colleges (home centres) and their teachers will evaluate the scripts, he said.

“The evaluated scripts will then be sent to a CU-appointed head examiner for further scrutiny,” the VC said.

“The move will help in increasing the class days and faster publication of results,” he added.

The exams for the major papers (honour papers) will continue to be held at away centres, he said.

A notice signed by the university’s controller of examinations, Jayanta Sinha, says: “Minor subject examinations will be conducted at home centres instead of away centres, with effect from upcoming even semester examinations, 2026, and onwards.”

The exams are scheduled for June.

The arrangement will not only reduce the length of the examination schedule but also help optimise cost and manpower,” the notice says.