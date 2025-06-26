Calcutta International School gets another bomb threat a day after hoax mail

A day after two premier schools in Kolkata received bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes, one of the two institutes got a similar mail again on Thursday, a police official said.

The Calcutta International School in the southern part of the city's Anandapur area received an email claiming that a bomb was planted inside the school premises.

Police teams are conducting a thorough search on the premises, the official said.

No explosive material was found so far in the search, he said.

The Calcutta International School and the Calcutta Boys' School in the Taltala area in central Kolkata received similar threat emails on Wednesday.

Police had conducted searches in and around the premises of both schools and declared the threats as a hoax, they said.

Police had said that they were scrutinising the IP addresses of the devices from which the emails were generated to track those involved in such acts.

