Grieving mother of Tamanna Khatun rejects TMC MLA's aid after daughter killed in bomb attack

A Trinamool Congress MLA on Wednesday visited Nadia's Molandi village home of 11-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb attack allegedly by his party's supporters on Monday, Kaliganj bypoll result day, with a packet of money, only to face the seething anger of the slain girl's grieving mother Sabina.

Firmly rejecting Trinamool's Debra MLA Humayun Kabir's compensation offer, Sabina said: “No financial assistance is needed… Don’t do this at all or you may leave.”

An embarrassed Kabir, a former IPS officer, tried to explain the gesture was not official but personal. Sabina stayed resolute, demanding answers from senior cops, including Krishnanagar SP Amarnath K., on how they could call her daughter’s death “accidental”.

“A bomb was thrown at my daughter while I stood with her. The upper portion of her body got ruptured... she died instantly in front of me. Goons hurled bombs in front of me. Earlier too, we told the police about growing criminal activities (in the area). Even after all this, how could the top police officer (SP) say my daughter died accidentally,” Sabina asked the MLA.

Despite the grieving mother's outburst, Kabir stayed for nearly half an hour, listening to her.

Sabina alleged that their family, being associated with the CPM, had been targeted after the Left-backed Congress candidate lost the bypoll. She told the MLA her daughter’s death was a direct result of politically motivated violence and accused cops of being biased towards the TMC.