Calcutta fliers arriving in Bangkok, Phuket get screened for Nipah by Thai authorities

Thai authorities are screening passengers arriving from Calcutta in Bangkok and Phuket for the Nipah virus, tour operators and Thai government sources said on Tuesday.

However, Bengal health officials said there had been no fresh cases since two nurses tested positive earlier this month.

A tour operator from Calcutta, who is currently in Thailand, said he and other members of his group were screened at Bangkok airport on Monday morning.

“Before disembarking from the aircraft, we were asked to wait for a few minutes in the aerobridge. After about five minutes, we were asked to pass through a camera and thermal screening equipment. Later, I found out from airline officials that the Thai authorities are screening passengers from Calcutta,” said Manav Soni, national managing committee member and tourism council chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), speaking from Bangkok on Tuesday.

According to reports, Thailand's ministry of public health has said 1,700 passengers arriving from Calcutta have been screened at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, as well as in Phuket.

"No fresh case of Nipah virus has been detected after the two nurses. There is no sign of any outbreak of Nipah," a senior official of the state health department said on Tuesday.

Tour operators in Calcutta said "scare-mongering" about Nipah could hit tourism.

"There is no reason to panic," said Anil Punjabi, chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India, eastern region.

Show cancelled

Taiwan’s tourism authorities cancelled a roadshow in Calcutta on Wednesday, citing the Nipah scare.

"We regret to inform you that the Taiwan Roadshow... has been cancelled in light of the recent Nipa virus situation...," said a communication from the Taiwan tourism authorities.