ACB raids Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Surinder Choudhary's brother over assets probe

The Jammu and Kashmir police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to the inspector brother of deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary in a disproportionate assets case, prompting the NC leader to claim that the action was driven by revenge and aimed at halting his relative’s promotion.

Choudhary’s brother, inspector Vijay Singh, was transferred to Ladakh in September 2025. In a rebuff to the police and civilian administration, Choudhary addressed the media near the Tawi bridge in Jammu to show how alleged illegal mining had destroyed the river bed and was threatening the bridge. He claimed illegal

mining was taking place under the nose of policemen, reprimanding some officers present there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir police report to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. Choudhary has been a vocal critic of Sinha’s administration and has criticised the police on several occasions. The deputy chief minister said his brother was never rewarded despite fighting militancy during his service and the raid was conducted to stall his long-awaited promotion.

“This fight has begun, and we will fight it legally. We have faith in India’s judiciary and in many good officers in Jammu and Kashmir who will ensure justice. If Vijay Singh is wrong, then he should be punished,” the deputy chief minister said.

The NC leader said his brother was targeted as his son owns a stone crusher in the area, asking if this was a crime. He alleged a “politically connected” peon in Nowshera runs four crushers.

Choudhary said his brother fought militancy in Gursai, Thanamandi, Doda and Supwal, and built a reputation for taking on militants and criminals wherever he was posted.

“His entire career, background and service record reflect a consistent fight against militancy and crime. Wherever he served, he earned a name for his courage and professionalism. But he was never rewarded. Instead of being rewarded, this is how they are treating him…. Those sitting at the top who think that some hidden treasure will be found in this house will find nothing,” Choudhary said.

The ACB said it had registered a disproportionate assets case against the inspector following allegations that he had amassed “huge” wealth.