History & heritage: Law and legacy echo through India's oldest High Court halls

Senior members of the legal fraternity came together to revisit the rich history and evolution of Calcutta High Court, reflecting on its legacy as India’s oldest high court, established in 1862.

The discussion on Saturday, titled ‘Heritage of the Calcutta High Court: Its Glorious Past’, was hosted by Calcutta Club and jointly conceptualised by club member and advocate Swatarup Banerjee and Deborshi Sadhan Billy Bose, chairman of the Heritage subcommittee of the club.

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The panel featured Justice (Retd.) Subrata Talukdar, senior advocates Anindya Kumar Mitra, Jayanta Kumar Mitra and Ratnanko Banerji, with senior advocate Utpal Bose moderating the session.

The conversation traced the court’s journey from its inception to the present day, blending historical insights with personal recollections. The speakers shared anecdotes about judges and advocates who once walked the court’s storied corridors, while also reflecting on its iconic Neo-Gothic architecture.

The discussion examined the changing landscape of the legal profession. The panellists reflected on the institution’s formative years, the evolution of traditions at the Bar and the transformation of judicial practice in the digital age. Contemporary issues, including the live streaming of court proceedings, the growing influence of social media and the opportunities and challenges posed by technology, also figured in the discussion.

Anindya Mitra recalled his early years at the Bar and the values that shaped his legal career, while Jayanta Mitra explored the origins and evolution of advocates’ attire in Calcutta. Justice Talukdar shared experiences from his years on the Bench and reflected on the responsibilities of being a judge. Banerji spoke about the establishment and development of Calcutta High Court during the pre-Independence era.

The event drew a packed audience to the club’s Hall of Fame.

“This was a very special event at our club on the rich heritage of Calcutta High Court. Being a student of law myself, I can say that we learnt many things that we were not aware of earlier,” said Kasturi Raha, the first woman president of

Calcutta Club.

Billy Bose said the session was among the standout heritage initiatives organised by the club this year. “It was a wonderful evening and an opportunity to learn more about the heritage of our legal system,” he said.