Bowbazar residents in Kolkata hold sit-in over damaged houses from East-West metro tunnelling

'Can anyone say how long we will have to live in rented apartments? What is our fault?' asked Sourav Mukherjee, a member of an affected family, during the protest near B B Ganguly Street

PTI Published 22.08.25, 05:56 PM
The site of one of the crumbled structures out of at least 24 buildings which collapsed in one of the worst tunnelling debacles in the history of Metro construction, during the East-West Metro work on Durga Pituri Lane in 2019, at Bowbazar, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

The site of one of the crumbled structures out of at least 24 buildings which collapsed in one of the worst tunnelling debacles in the history of Metro construction, during the East-West Metro work on Durga Pituri Lane in 2019, at Bowbazar, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. PTI picture

Over 200 residents of Bowbazar in north Kolkata, whose houses were damaged in repeated subsidence incidents during East-West Metro tunnelling since 2019, on Friday staged a sit-in alleging neglect by the authorities.

Local Trinamool Congress councillor Biswarup Dey said several old houses along Durga Pituri Lane in the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch had developed "huge cracks", forcing many families to live in rented accommodations or with relatives for the past six years.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new stretches — including Esplanade-Sealdah — most of us will continue to live outside our ancestral homes due to the apathy and indifference of the Railways. Can anyone say how long we will have to live in rented apartments? What is our fault?" asked Sourav Mukherjee, a member of an affected family, during the protest near B B Ganguly Street.

An official said the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) will soon float tenders for rebuilding and renovating the affected houses, with clearance already obtained from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) building department.

Raising the issue at the KMC session, Dey said residents of the affected pockets were "facing extreme difficulties and staring at an uncertain future due to the inordinate delay" by Metro Railways.

Modi inaugurated three new metro routes in Kolkata, including the first-ever direct link to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

The 13.61 km-long network, spread across the ‘Green’, ‘Yellow ‘and ‘Orange’ lines, marks a defining moment in the city’s metro journey that began in 1984.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

