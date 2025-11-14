Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman, Sabyasachi Dutta's name missing in 2002 list

Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, has claimed that his name is missing in the 2002 voter list. His wife Indrani Dutta’s name is missing as well.

The 2002 information is vital to fill up the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form as the mapping for the 2026 list will be done, connecting the 2002 EPIC number to the current card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a councillor since 1995. Even at the time of the last SIR, I was one. My wife became a councillor in 2005 when this ward was reserved for women candidates,” he told The Telegraph Salt Lake.

Names of several other residents in his DL Block lane were missing as well, alleged Dutta.

The booth level officer, who is distributing the enumeration forms in the block, said that people, who could not find their own or relatives’ names in the 2002 rolls, should fill up only the top box, based on which a hearing would be held. One can produce documents and get enlisted there.