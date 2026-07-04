Bengal madrasas to observe holiday on July 6 for Syama Prasad Mookerjee's birth anniversary

The BJP government in Bengal has ordered that “all recognised madrasas within the state of West Bengal” will remain closed on July 6, the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The state madrasa education board order issued on July 2 states: “In compliance with the notification of the finance department... dated 23.06.26, all the recognised madrasas (government madrasas, non-government aided madrasas and unaided madrasas) within the state of West Bengal will remain closed on July 06 for observance of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

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“All the heads of madrasas are requested to comply....”

On June 23, the state government announced a public holiday on July 6 for the birth anniversary of “one of the most illustrious sons of the State”.

The state secondary education board had earlier issued a July 6 holiday order for all schools affiliated to the board.

The government has asked all government and aided colleges to observe the birth anniversary of Mookerjee “in a befitting manner” with the “active participation” of teachers and staff.

The period from June 23, Mookerjee’s death anniversary, to July 6 is being observed as Syama Prasad Pakkha.

On June 10, the education department directed all educational institutions, including madrasas, to observe June 20 as Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day).