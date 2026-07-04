SIT to probe Debraj Chakraborty's ‘organised racket’ of cheating and extortion

Former Trinamool Congress councillor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Debraj Chakraborty, cheated and extorted at least 18 people of around ₹200 crore, according to the police probe so far.

Sources said on Friday that Chakraborty was allegedly running an “organised racket” with the help of at least four fellow Trinamool councillors, who have already been arrested.

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A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations.

Complaints against Chakraborty were lodged after the BJP came to power in Bengal on May 4. “People who came forward to lodge complaints said that they were too scared to report anything during the previous regime, fearing retribution,” said an officer.

Earlier, Bidhannagar police arrested two of Chakraborty’s alleged henchmen and four Trinamool councillors allegedly linked to the racket.

Investigators found that the allegedly ill-gotten money was not reflected in Chakraborty’s bank accounts.

“It appears he did not receive the money through banking channels. We are trying to trace properties and assets that may have been acquired in his name or in the names of others acting on his behalf,” an officer said.

Sources said police were considering filing a chargesheet against Chakraborty and his alleged associates.

The Enforcement Directorate, which has contacted Bidhannagar police, is likely to take up the case and investigate the alleged money trail after the chargesheet is filed.

Also Read Aditi quizzed in connection with financial irregularities, cop custody for Debraj

Chakraborty was arrested earlier this week in connection with one of the pending cases.

“The case (lodged with Bidhannagar police on May 12) pertains to allegations of organised crime involving coercive land transactions, extortion, criminal intimidation, undervaluation of properties, concealment of assets, suspicious financial dealings through a company called DC Global, and false or incomplete disclosures in the election affidavit of co-accused Aditi Munshi,” said an officer of Bidhannagar city police.

Aditi, Chakraborty’s wife, is the former Rajarhat-Gopalpur MLA.

Sources said the police had “documentary evidence” to support the organised crime angle.

The couple had sought anticipatory bail a few weeks ago. Chakraborty’s plea was rejected, while Aditi was granted relief. He is now in police custody.