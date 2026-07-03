Ram Temple donation case hurts devotees' faith, guilty must face severe punishment: RSS's Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

Asserting that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", Hosabale also called upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies".

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"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees," the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

"We are all extremely pained and angered by this event," he added.

Hosabale said it is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to expect the Trust to treat this "highly condemnable" incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations.

This is "crucial" to ensure that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast, he stressed.

Hosabale noted that "at the earnest request" of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

It is "essential" to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces "severe punishment", he said, emphasising that the current "state of confusion and uncertainty" must end.

He added, "In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives." He noted that the grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a centre of reverence, faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice and "martyrdom" of crores of Rambhakts (devotees).

"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true 'dharmikta', the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society," he said.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also calls upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment, and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident," Hosabale added.