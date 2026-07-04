Complaint against Abhishek Banerjee and his aides over Sebaashray cheating case

A second complaint in two days has been filed against Trinamool MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee and his aides over his flagship Sebaashray health check-up initiative.

The complaint, lodged at Diamond Harbour police station on Thursday, levels a series of charges, including cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, alleged malpractice, violations of clinical norms, and the illegal use of drugs and diagnostic equipment, police said.

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Abhishek has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Atomic Energy Act and the West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act.

The sub-divisional police officer of Diamond Harbour has taken up the investigation, a senior officer at the Bengal Police directorate said.

The complaint was lodged by Sukhdeb Das.

Earlier this week, BJP leader Abhijit Das, who twice contested and lost against the Diamond Harbour MP, filed a complaint at Bishnupur police station against Abhishek and several of his associates, including his personal assistant, Sumit Roy. The complaint alleged violations of clinical norms and accused them of endangering the health of thousands of people who visited and received treatment at Sebaashray camps.

Police sources said a case has been registered on the basis of the second complaint.

“If needed, all the complaints will be clubbed together,” an officer said on Friday.

Abhishek launched the Sebaashray health camps in 2025 across his Lok Sabha constituency to provide healthcare at people’s doorsteps. Questions were later raised over the alleged use of government doctors, health workers, equipment and other public infrastructure for the initiative.

Abhishek also faces allegations relating to Cyclone Amphan relief funds, illegal soil extraction and irregularities in government housing schemes.

He has been named in multiple cases, including one involving the alleged forgery of signatures on a Trinamool document and another over his remarks on the use of DJs during an election campaign.

Sign probe

Justice Subhra Ghosh of Calcutta High Court on Friday extended till July 17 an interim order restraining the CID from taking coercive action against Abhishek in connection with the signature forgery case.

Abhishek had moved the court, alleging he was framed and seeking the proceedings to be quashed. The petition is yet to be disposed of. The interim protection was first granted last week.