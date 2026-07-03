BJP govt urges colleges to celebrate Syama Prasad's birth anniversary; pictures of ‘befitting’ events to be submitted

The BJP government in Bengal has asked all government and aided colleges to observe the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 6 “in a befitting manner” with the “active participation” of teachers and staff.

An order issued on July 1 states: “All government and aided colleges are requested to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in a befitting manner on 6th July. A brief report on the observation of the celebrations is to be mailed to the concerned officer along with a few photographs within the same day.”

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“It may please be noted that no regular classes will be held on July 6,” it adds.

Colleges have been told to organise special lectures and hold essay, debate and quiz competitions on July 6.

The latest directive follows an earlier order issued by the education department on June 17, asking institutions to ensure “active participation” in observing the period from Mookerjee’s death anniversary on June 23 to his birth anniversary on July 6 as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Pakkha.

The July 1 order also directs colleges to initiate steps for a year-long celebration of Mookerjee.

Also Read Private schools in Calcutta declare holiday on July 6 for Syama Prasad Mookerjee birth anniversary

No similar order has yet been issued for state universities, which are already celebrating the Pakkha.

A government college principal said the institution had informed its teaching and non-teaching staff about the directive. “Since July 6 was declared a holiday in the state budget, we thought the colleges would remain closed that day. But the July 1 order says otherwise. Programmes are being scheduled accordingly,” the principal said.

Some political scientists view the series of directives on paying tribute to Mookerjee as an attempt by the new BJP government to establish the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh — the political arm of the RSS and the BJP’s precursor — as an icon.

Political scientist Maidul Islam said: “The Right-wing forces think that after Syama Prasad died in 1953, the Left seized the opportunity and took control of the political narrative on refugees, which eventually helped them emerge as the principal Opposition and later come to power. Now that the BJP is in power, they are using every opportunity to eulogise him and establish him as an icon.”

Maidul said Mookerjee was among those who voted in the Bengal Legislative Assembly in support of Partition. On June 20, 1947, non-Muslim legislators voted 58 to 21 in favour of Partition.

On June 10, the education department directed all educational institutions, including madrasas, to observe June 20 as Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) to create public awareness about “the partition of Bengal”. Educational institutions had to organise special assemblies, lectures, and essay, debate and quiz competitions.