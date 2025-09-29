Bengal education departmen directs government colleges to fill vacant undergraduate seats

The state education department has asked government and aided colleges to independently fill the undergraduate seats that have remained vacant after the centralised counselling conducted by the state-run portal.

This year, the undergraduate admission process started after August 22. A legal battle over OBC quotas delayed it.

In some of the institutes, like Lady Brabourne College, half of the seats did not find any takers.

The colleges have been told to hold online counselling independently amid the Puja vacation.

The order issued on September 26 says: “The undergraduate admission in general degree college through the centralised admission portal will end on 10.10.25. To fill up the vacant seats....the admission process after 10.10.25 will be conducted by the individual institution in online, standalone mode.”

“It is advised that the entire process of online admission at UG-level should be completed positively by 7th November,” it stated.

An education department official said that out of the 9.40 lakh undergraduate seats on offer, only 2.71 lakh students have taken admission through the centralised admission

portal.