Bangladeshi national posing as Indian arrested from airport with fake passport

A Bangladeshi national was arrested at the airport on Friday morning for allegedly posing as an Indian and trying to fly to Germany.

Airport officials said Saumik Barua from Chittagong was allegedly using an Indian passport issued in the name of Paresh Roy.

“His passport was found to be suspicious, and on questioning at the immigration department, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national who was trying to sneak out of India to Germany with a fake Indian passport,” said an airport official.

He was handed over to the NSCBI police station.

Police said Barua was about to board a flight for Doha from where he was supposed to fly to Germany.

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Barua had entered India through the Haridaspur border in North 24-Parganas on a tourist visa. After that, he obtained fake Indian documents to get a passport issued,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police.

In the last week of July, two Bangladeshi nationals carrying Indian passports were arrested while trying to board a flight for Vietnam from the city airport.

Both the accused had entered India with valid Bangladeshi passports on tourist visas but did not return to their country, police said.

They were intercepted minutes before they were to board a flight to Ho Chi Minh City.

Bangla model

Bangladeshi model Shanta Paul was sent to judicial remand for 14 days on Friday.

Paul, who was arrested for alleged possession of fake Indian identity documents, had been in police custody since her arrest on July 31.

Police said they were investigating why Paul chose to stay back even after the validity of her visa and Bangladeshi passport had expired.

“Her intention to stay back is subject to investigation. If she is granted bail at this juncture, the investigation will be hampered,” said an officer.

Paul was found in possession of fake Indian identity documents and multiple Bangladeshi passports. She also had two Aadhaar cards. The cards had different addresses, one in Calcutta and the other in East Burdwan.

Police have arrested two persons who allegedly helped Shanta obtain the two Aadhaar cards.

Shanta, 28, who is a model by profession and has worked in Telugu movies, was arrested from Bikramgarh by officers of Park Street police station under sections of cheating and forgery.