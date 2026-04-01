Axed officers cleared for VIP duty, poll panel accepts state’s request to use transferred cops

Not fit for election duty, but cleared for VIP bandobast.

The Election Commission has accepted the state government’s proposal to deploy officers removed by the poll panel from election duties to manage VIP movement

and security during the campaign.

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The state had cited a “shortage of experienced officers” following the large-scale reshuffle ordered by the EC and sought permission to use those earlier taken off election-related work.

Since the polls were announced on March 15, the EC has transferred 31 IPS officers in Bengal, including the director-general of police and the Kolkata Police commissioner, along with officers across ranks down to those in charge of police stations.

Those moved include the additional director-general of police (law and order), commissioners of several police districts, inspectors-general and deputy inspectors-general and district superintendents of police.

In addition, 184 inspectors have been removed, of whom 173 were serving as officers in charge or inspectors in charge of police stations.

“The spate of changes, from the top to the rank and file, has left us worried about how so many officers new to their jurisdiction and roles would conduct the elections,” a senior officer of the state police said.

Police responsibilities during elections extend beyond crime control, maintaining law and order and coordination with central forces. They also include ensuring the safety and movement of VIPs and star campaigners travelling between public meetings.

In a communication dated March 22, the state government told the EC: “It is submitted that a number of officers have been transferred in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission. While such transfers are being duly implemented, it is apprehended that the resultant shortage of experienced senior officers may adversely impact the effective management of VIP bandobast duties during the intensive campaign.”

The communication stated: “In view of the above, it is requested that permission may kindly be accorded to utilise/deploy the services of such transferred officers for VIP bandobast duties, wherever necessary, till the completion of the election process, in order to ensure robust security arrangements and effective field supervision.”

The EC responded on March 29, stating it had “no objection” to the proposal and allowing the officers to be used for VIP bandobast duties.

Officials in the state home department said the decision appeared to contradict the EC’s earlier directive that the same officers be removed from “any election-related duty”.

Earlier, the EC had also posted 15 Bengal IPS officers to different states as election observers. The move came hours after many of them were removed by the poll panel and the state was directed to reassign them to “non-election” duties.